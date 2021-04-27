The old black and white picture that daddy took was worth a million words. Cindy and I are holding hands looking in each others eyes.
One day recently folks were posting out pictures of their brothers and sisters and wishing them a happy siblings day. All I could think of was the snapshots in time that we have been afforded this past year, it seems like all us brothers and sisters have had to lean on each other through some pretty rough times.
I am so grateful God put all the brothers and sisters in my life that He did. But I can’t even begin to say how much they mean to me without being grateful for the two that started us all on this journey together. Our daddy and mama, Ray and Joyce Butler. They taught us on Whom our strength lies.
My sister Cindy who is 19 months older than me still takes care of me to this day. She is there in sunshine and rain. She gathers us all like a mama hen. She has been our human strength through these maze of months that have brought valleys of tears. Even in the face of losing her own husband, she has been a voice of encouragement.
Sara brings much laughter into our family, when she giggles so does everyone else. She reminds me of my daddy’s mama Dortha Helen Wilson Butler. Her care and compassion shows through even when she is writing something on the phone to us sisters.
Dale has the patience of Job and the strength of Joshua. He has been the strong tower for his sons and his daughters and done his level best, by prayer and supplication to show them the right way to go. His quiet smile can encourage even the saddest days.
Carey knows more about medicine and how to get people well in one tiny finger than I have in my whole brain. And yet, he has had to bury his only son this year as well. His soul hurts and mine does too when I think of the pain he has lived with.
Amee Butler Marshall is a Proverbs 31 woman. She works with her hands and uses her many talents to teach four children how to have strength of character in this old world. She has watched her children go through sunshine and pain and yet is there for them to lean on even when her own heart is breaking.
Kirsten Butler Sloan is the strongest woman I know. She called me and told me that her son didn’t make it through a car crash. I’ve watched her walk a path of tears this year and yet have the strength to stand by Cindy's side when she needed someone to lean on.
Micah is raising three boys to be men and doing it with the tenderness of the apostle John and the toughness of John Wayne. He is giving them happy hours beside the pond fishing and showing them what it takes to be a man.
I am grateful for every one of them and the sisters and brothers by love that have been added to our family.
Mike Franks, who has gone on to heaven, could fix anything. If there was any heavy lifting to do or questions about air conditioners or cars that wouldn’t work, he was our encyclopedia.
Terry Prince, my dear sister Sara’s husband, is a wealth of information on investments and all kinds of counsel in starting business and what to look for in the future. He loves my parents as much as he does his own and he is generous and loving to them and his two boys.
Twila Butler, Dale’s wife, knows how to go through a thrift store or yard sale and hone in on the best things to buy. She loves her kids and her grandkid and is a strong tower for them to run to. She is a smile on a rainy day and the light of her home.
Tony Marshall, Amee’s husband, is a computer brain. If it is in the computer he knows about it. He knows how to fix it and make it run again. He also has a singing voice that complements his family quite well. His bold laughter bounces all over the room.
Brad Sloan, Kirsten’s husband, knows how to nurture people back to life. He has been the strength and words of comfort for his family this past year that surpasses understanding. His tender love and tears have touched my heart many a time during this walk of grief he and Kirsten have had to travel.
Abbey Graham Butler, the woman who keeps Micah and three boys straight knows how to read a nuclear MRI, play the guitar and sing, cook supper for her children and keep a family going from school to work to ball games. She has a tender heart and a ready smile no matter what the situation.
We have walked together through thick and through thin this past year and have loved each other through it all and I am forever grateful for each and every one of them.
P.S. My dear little Tuck escaped the window of my house on Sunday, April 18 and I haven’t seen him since. Please let me know if you’ve seen him. I don’t want him to be a bother to anyone. I just want to know that he is either gone or wandering somewhere to be rescued. Please call the office at 489-3511 if you have seen him.