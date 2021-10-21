Not too long ago my little hound dog came bounding onto my bed swinging a plastic bag in her mouth. She expectantly brought me her little gift with laughing eyes.
I peered inside the bag and saw one little rainbow colored sandal inside.
“Sissy Girl! That is my sandal to put in an Operation Christmas Child box!” I said. “You had better not have gotten the other one out and chewed on it!” I admonished.
I took the sack and went on a hunt for the other shoe. It wasn’t chewed, just dropped out of the sack. So I put the two together again and put them in a higher place out of the reach of the long legged critter that can climb a tree.
You see, I shop for Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes all the year long. If I see a pair of shoes or sandals at the Salvation Army that are new, yes they do get new stuff sometimes, I buy them. It is a win-win situation. I get to support our local charity while giving to a child across the seas at the same time. When I drop by the Dollar Tree and see scissors, two pair in a package, I pick them up. It is now just second nature for me to keep my eye out for things to go in the boxes.
I’ve about got Jon broken in to it as well. He came back early in the year from a shopping excursion with my aunt and he said he found bath cloths on sale.
We put everything on this table in the living room and soon we will get our boxes out and fill them. As we were traveling to see my aunt recently, I used that time to pack the bath cloths and Ivory soap in the little plastic boxes that will keep the soap clean for those children who are bathing at the river. Yes, some children bathe in the river. Ivory soap is important to put in the boxes because it floats.
Those of you who follow me know this ministry has been special to my heart for a number of years. It is a bit of joy for the children overseas who need so much and are thrilled to get so little.
These bits of cheer are so important to let a child know they are loved. Often it is the only present they have ever or will ever receive in their life. But more importantly, these children are introduced to our Savior who wishes to give them hope in this life and the life beyond. And He is glorified in many more ways than we will see on this earth. Because of the box, entire families have come to know Jesus. Churches have been established and people have gone out and shared their faith and love, multiplying the disciples around the world.
When I think of Operation Christmas Child, I also remember my dear friend Ms. Marty Collins. She loved children. She worked in all the school cafeterias in the city school system during her 20 plus years. Recently she moved her address to Highway of Holiness. And it hurt. But she is not suffering from pancreatic cancer anymore … and I will see her again.
She was my substitute Sunday school teacher when I was on vacation. I always gave her an Operation Christmas Child Story to share with the children because she loved doing it. Sometimes I had to be gone that first Sunday in November and I’d leave a few boxes for the children to pack under her watchful care.
She would greet me with the biggest smile on her face the following Wednesday and tell me of the joy and fun it was to do that with the children. “I hope we did it right Miss Regina,” she’d say. “There is no wrong way to pack a box,” I returned. And we embraced and laughed.
This year our church is dedicating our collections to the memory of Ms. Marty Collins and I have made special tags that will go on the boxes so that folks around the world will know that she loved Jesus. If you knew her and would like to, get a box, pack it and bring it to the office and I will put the special tag on it and send it out with our boxes. There is an article on page 7A that will give you an idea of what to put in the boxes. Let’s share God’s love around the world in memory of a special lady that loved children with all her heart.