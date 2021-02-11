First Sunday in February, cold out this morning but warm in the Lord's house.
Had a pretty good crowd, this morning, come on out and visit with us we have awesome preacher.
Bro. Frank's message was on Grace in second Corinthians 12:9 and first Peter 2: 21-24 and more.verse 9 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee , for my strength is made perfect in weekness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.
Ciara had a great birthday party at church Wednesday night.Good turn out for Wednesday night Bible study.
Still remember Glenda in your prayers she is still sick..
I was able to be back to church , after all the sinus my mess i had.
Hope everyone will have a happy Valentine's day.
Everyone have a Blessed week and be safe.
Dear God,
God be with us all this week, keep us safe and guide us in the way we need to go and do this week.
Thank you God for all your love and forgiven us of our sins.I love you God and for keeping us safe .
God let this virus go away and all the sick get well , and no one else get sick.
God be with the kids, teachers, and bus drivers watch over them all and keep them safe.
God help our nation, You are the only one that can see us through what is coming in the future. God take care of us and keep us safe.
God be with our president let him do what is right for your people. God let your people of the world that are lost be saved. Be with Congress and our president if they don't know you as there Saviour help them God see they need you.
Thank you God for my salvation and my family and all my friends.Watch over all of my family and friends let them know that I love them all.
Help us all to walk the way you would have us too and do your will.
God be with all the ones that have lost love ones, the shut ins. Be with the nursing home, help all the people there and there families be able to see them all soon. Be with doctors, nurses all the law enforcement keep them all safe and just watch over them all.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love one, I love them all so much.
In Jesus Name, Amen
God Bless our U S A