We didn't have church service Sunday Feb.14. Roads bad from snow and ice it is beautiful but dangerous.
Bro. Frank message was in Ezekiel 22: 30 on that Sunday night on facebook. Verse 30 "And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land that I should not destroy it: but I found none."
Sunday morning Feb.21 Bro. Frank was on facebook in first Samuel 18:1-3 verse 1 "And it came to pass, when he had made an end of speaking unto Saul that the soul of Jonathan was knit with the soul as his own soul." Other passages were from I Samuel 20:15, John 14:3, Romans 13:14, Hebrews 13: 5 and Romans 10:9-12.
Thank you Bro.Frank for bringing the messages on facebook for us all.
Dear God, Remember all the people that are hurting with all ice with no power and water in Texas and other places, in your prayers.
God thank for keeping us all safe. Be with the ones that fell on ice that did get hurt God just take care of them all.
God keep the teacher, kids and bus drivers on the way school at school and back home.
God thank you for loving us so much and watching over us all the time.Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands, God give us guidance on what we need to do. God take care of this virus let them that have get well. God you are still in control of everything.
God be with our President and God let him see your will and Congress to help our nation be one Nation under God. Make all the evil go away and everyone be saved before it is to late.
Be with Mr.Trump and his family keep them safe watch over them.
Thank you God for sending Bro. Frank to our little church, we all love him. God take care of him and his family.
God be with sick, shut ins, homeless, doctors, nurses our law enforcement and fireman and all the other watch over them and keep them safe.
I love you God so much.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A