VBS was this past Saturday, kids had good time. They had burgers and hot dogs for snack.
Lesson on Love, God is love outside at the Pravin. They had a service again last week at the Pravin and did have burgers.
Last Sunday was May 28, Bro. Frank's message was in the book of Ruth 1:1-6. 16-18 and 2:1-23. The book of Ruth is a love story. Some in Ruth 3 and 4, God helped Naomi and Ruth to be where they needed to be. Why is Ruth so important? The Cross is more than 2 pieces of wood.
This week
Bro. Frank's message was in 1 John 4:18 and Galatians 5:6 and 1-6. Faith that Loves. Why do we fear God?
We know that whosoever is born of God, sinneth not, but he that is begotten of God keepth himself, and that wicked one toucheth him not.
Remember our sick ones, Floneti sister Samantha, Roy, Sarah and others we don't know about. Roy is doing better now. Christy is home from the hospital now. Prayers for all of these and God Bless.
Some of the ladies after church went to eat at Wendy's. They had a great time. They were Elaine, Patsy, Pat, Rland, Linda, and Glenda. I miss going to church, hearing Bro. Frank's message live at church and being with my church family and going to eat with the ladies.
Birthday are Peyton on June 6 and Jessica Crawley on June 9. Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God,
Thank you dear God for loving me and family and friends.
Thank you for letting Josh and his family to get here safe to see there families and watching over them all. Been a long times since Josh and family has been home for a visit. Our Matthew will be here for a visit in a few weeks, haven't seen him since December, a long time. God keep them all safe when they all go back to do your work.
God be with all the lost, sick, the ones that have lost love ones keep your loving arms around them all.
God thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands. God be with all the kids and teachers that are put of school watch over them all and keeping them safe.
God be with our president, and congress let them ask you for guidance for your people. God send us a Christian president when we have election.
Guide me each day to do your will, and let people see Jesus in me. I love you God so much, I know I don't deserve to be loved like you love me, you are a loving God and you love all of us. God I know you are going to heal me God and make me well and all of your people that are sick. God keep your loving arms around all of us. We are all nothing with out you in our lives and a heart. God watch over all your people, helping us each day to do your will. I love you.
God let the lost and the ones that don't go to church see they need to be in your house.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.
