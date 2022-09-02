A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
They didn't get to video today’s service, the man that does it was sick too.
Bro. Frank was sick today, so Bro. Josh Ray preached for him.
I have been out sick for a while, I'm so ready to get back in church, I miss all my church family, and hearing great preaching. I get to watch on Facebook but not like being in church.
I watched Hopewell Baptist Church in Bude Ms. today with Bro. Tony Mullins.
He ask what bank are you laying up your treasure in, in Heaven or the world.
We have a lot of sick people in our church family, praying everyone will soon be well again.
A couple of our church ladies have had there birthday supper at Wendy's, with good food and good feller ship together.
My brother Gary and sister in law Theresa had there 50 anniversary at the Center Hill community hall with family and great friends. All of them had a great time visiting together.
Dear God,
Thank you God for this day and watching over us all. For loving us so much, we are never alone. God you always with us all the time.
Thank you God for watching over my kids and grandkids, keeping them all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and my family. I can't do anything with out you God, you are my rock.
God be with all the kids, teachers all time keep them all safe from harm.
God be with our little church family and our pastor and his family, watch over them.
God be with our military, missionary, doctors, nurses, police and all that need your care.
God guide us in what we need to do for you. Help us all to do your will all the time.
God bless your sick, shut-ins, homeless people and watch over them all.
God help our president to see that our Nation is in trouble, help our Nation to get back to you.
Be with our president, Congress if anyone isn't saved let them they need you as there savior and Lord.
God let everyone look to you for guideness.
God watch over Matthew as he is doing your work, telling people about your saving love.
God keep your loving arms around us all.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
