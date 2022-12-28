A Beautiful cold Christmas day the Lord has made. Hope everyone had a blessed Christmas day. Jesus is the reason for the season.
Bro.Franks message was in Isaiah 9:6, "For unto us a child is born unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder and his shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace."
My Dorsey is still missing, I miss her so much, she is my big baby. Dimples misses her play mate. If you see her give a call my number is on news.
Hope everyone has a wonderful new year and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving me me so much. Thank you God for saving me and my kids and grands.
God watch over us all and keeping us safe in your arms you are always by our side.
Thank you God for watching over Matthew and getting him safe back home.
God be with our president let him see our Nation, is in trouble.
God be with congress and all of the white house, if they don't know you as there Savior let them be saved before it is too late.
God be with our doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military and our missionaries keep them safe.
God be with the ones that have lost ones, keep your arms them all. God let the lost of the world see they need you as there Lord and Savior.
Help all the sick get well, be with the homeless let them have warm place. Thank God for getting us through the cold we had.
Be with the kids and teachers while they are out of school.
Thank you God for my family and friends I love them all so much, watch over them.
God guide us all the way we need to go and to do your will.
God send us a Christian president, that will love your people who love you.
Thank you God for loving me so much and helping me get through all I have been through, you given me strength, without you God I couldn't make it. I love you so much God.
God thank you for church family that loves me. God we are so Blessed for your love.
Thank you for Bro. Frank and his family you sent to us at our little church.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our USA.
