A Beautiful sunny morning on this Lord's day.
SS lesson was in John 15:26, 27; 16:7-15
Sunday morning service Bro. Frank was in Luke 16:19-23. verse 19, There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day:
Night service Bro. Frank was in Psalm 73 and Psalm 122 verse 28, But it is good for me draw near to God; I have put my trust in the Lord God, that I may declare all thy works.
I didn't feel like going to church this morning so I watched Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist, he was in Luke 1; 5-25, he ask this question, What does the house of the Lord mean to you?
Some of the ladies went to Mi pueblo's for lunch, April 8 was Sandy Lyon's birthday happy birthday. They all had a great time.
After service to night had surprise birthday party for Lisa Wilder, she was surprised, we all enjoyed it with her.Their daughter Brooke and husband Jonathan Perry and twin daughters came.
We have some birthday coming up, Matt Moss on April 17 and Carle Moss on April 19 Happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and keeping us safe.
You are always with us we are never along, with your arms around us.
Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands. If anyone doesn't have you in the heart and soul don't put off salavation to long. This world is getting more evil every day with God in our hearts and lives in our daily walk, he will keep us safe. God guide us in the way we need to go and do your will.
Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and family to us , we love them all so much.
If you dont have a home church come be with us , Bro. Frank preaches the word of God .
God take care of all the sick and make them all well, lost people of the world, that doesn't know you as there savior.
God you are still in control, God we are all blessed and loved so much.
God we know you can make this virus go away and us all be safe from harm.
God be with the teachers, kids and bus drivers on the way to school and going home. God be with nurses and doctors that take care of all the sick. Be with our police, soliders, the missionaries that are telling the world of your love. God take care of the homeless, help them.
God let our president and Congress do your will and make our nation whole again.God if anyone in the white house are lost let them see they need you as there saviour.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them.
God thank you loving us all so much and keeping us all safe..I love you God so much.
In Jesus name, Amen
God bless our U S A