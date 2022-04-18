Had a good crowd for sunrise service, good breakfast the men cooked,
and then preaching service. SS lesson was in Matthew 28:1-10.
Bro. Frank's message was in John 20:11-22, John 14:8-10, But Mary stood without at the sepulchre weeping ; and as she wept she stooped down, and looked into the sepulchre. Jesus saith her, Mary She turned herself, and saith unto him Rabboni; which is to say Master. Jesus saith into her, Touch me not; I am not yet ascended to my Father; but go to my brethren, and say unto them, I ascend unto my Father, and your Father, and to my God, and your God.
Birthdays are Candy Harville Turner in April 22, Lisa and Bro.
Frank anniversary on April 24. Happy birthday and Happy Anniversary
and God Bless you all.
My kids and grands and greats were at my house for lunch I am so blessed and loved.
Dear God,
Thank you God for the cross you died on and rose again in three days for all our sins, that we would have entirely life with you one day.
God thank you for my family and friends that love me and I love them.
Thank you for loving us first and showing us love.
Help us each day to do what you would have us to do for you dear God, and guide us the way we should go.
Thank God for loving us so much, all the time, when we don't deserve it. I'm a sinner saved by Grace, by your love for me.
Thank you God for saving my kids, grands and will save my greats when it is time. God just keep your loving arms around them all and keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our two ladies that are in the hospital, God just make them well and come home, and back to their church family that love them so much.
God be with all the sick and shut-ins and the lost of the world.
Be with the police, doctors, nurses, those that take care of us to keep us safe and keep them safe, with all the danger in this world.
Thank you God for Bro. Frank and his family, just keep your loving arms around them and keep them safe every day.
God be with the families that have lost loved ones, give them the strength they need.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving so much and taking care
of me each day.
God watch over our president and congress, let them all look to you for guidance to help our Nation .
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all. Help us all to look to you for guidance each day.