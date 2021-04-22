This is the day that the Lord has made.
Our SS lesson was in. Matthew 24: 3-8, 29-32,42-44.
Our choir song a special" Worthy of Worship, beautiful song.
Bro. Frank's message was in, Romans 6:23, Psalms 23:1-6 and Romans 8: 1-18.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death:but the gift of God is eternal lifr through Jesus Christ our Lord. Psalms 23: 1 The Lord is my shepherd: I shall not want..
If you don't have a home church we would love for you to come to Immanuel Baptist church, Bro. Frank Wilder is our pastor.
Ciara was sick today, prayers she will feel better soon.
We had some visitors last Sunday they were back today the Williams family we are proud to have them.
Sheron and Will Conner were suprised Wednesday night at church with a 50 anniversary party.
Remember in your prayers our pastor s wife Lise broke her ankle.
Some of us ladies went the Huddle House for lunch today, after church. Shirley, Pat, JoAnn, Linda, Glenda and me.We always enjoy eating together and just having a good fellowship.
We have one birthday Candy Harville Turner on April 22 and Linda and Frank have a anniversary on April 24 happy birthday , Happy anniversary and God Bless these.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all the love you give and keep us all safe. God be with all the lost of the world let them see they need to be saved and have eternal life with you.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands, God keep your guiding hand on us all the time .
God be with all the sick and the ones that wait on them and care for them.
God be with kids, teachers and bus drivers keep them safe at school and as to go and come home.
God be with the ones that have lost loved ones put your loving arms around their families.
God I'm praying that our nation will be one Nation unto God again.
God let our president and Congress do the right thing for our country, God help them to know what to do.
God let this old virus go away, where no one else will get sick from it.
God be with the Trump family and keep them all safe.
Thank you God for loving me so much; and my family.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A