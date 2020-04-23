We are still watch our church services on facebook live.
Our SS lesson was in first Corinthians 15: 20-28, 54-58.
Our Wednesday live with Bro.Crawley Bible study was in First John 3:1-5
Verse 1 Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.
Bro. Kevin Williams of New Harmony was in Ephesians 6:10 on Wednesday night. Finally my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
Bro. Keith Cobb from Center Hill Baptist church was in the book of Ruth 2.
Sunday morning Bro.Crawley was in Revelations 20:1-15; verse 6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection; on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall regin with him a thousand years.
Bro. Kevin Williams was in Matthew 26:36.
Out Governor Reeves read a verse from Ephesians 6:10.
Thaxton Baptist church was in Hebrews 11:7 and Genesis 6:11-22.
Jeff, Kim and Makenna song a special "I Still Trust you Lord" it was prerecorded.
Our birthdays coming up this week at Immanuel are Candy Harville on April 22, Heath Williams on April 23 and Linda and Frank Clayton on April 24 Happy birthday to these and happy anniversary God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you God for keeping my family and friends safe.
Thank you God for my salvation and forgiveness of our sins.
Dear God please let the sick with this virus be well and take it all away God.
God you are in control and only you can make this all go away.
We love you God, thank you for all your love you give us and taking care of all our needs you know what we need before we do. God watch over our President and his family. God let him know what to do to help us all too.
God be with all our pastors they are doing so good to put your word for everyone to hear and you love us all. God be with the people that have been layed off from there jobs and all the small business out there too. God help Eddie Gentry to keep on getting better.Be with all the shut ins help us all get through this and keep us strong.
I love you God. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our American people