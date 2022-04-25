A beautiful Lord's day, great day to be at church.
Our SS lesson was in Matthew 24:1-14.
Bro. Frank's message was in Numbers 18:1-7, some in Mark, Colonessians, Psalms.
And the Lord said unto Aaron, Thou and thy sons thy father's house with thee shall bear the iniquity of the sanctuary; and thou and thy sons with thee shall bear the iniquity of your priesthood.
Jesus is still in the saving business.
I put the wrong anniversary in the news last week, it is Linda and Frank Clayton on April 24, happy anniversary and God Bless.
Mr. Allen Clayton has a birthday coming up on May 1, happy birthday
and God Bless him.
My daughter Ann and her husband Rodney’s anniversary is this Wednesday, happy anniversary and God Bless.
Some of us ladies went to eat at Huddle House after church, Jo Ann, Brenda, Glenda and I, we had a good lunch and good fellowship together.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and watching over us all.
Thank you God our class mates that got together Saturday at Zuby’s in Ecru for lunch and everyone got home safe.
God thank you for my family and friends that love me and I love them.
Thank you for loving us first and showing us love.
Help us each day to do what you would have us to do for you dear God, and guide us the way we should go.
Thank God for loving us so much, all the time, when we don't deserve it. I'm a sinner saved by Grace, by your love for me.
Thank you God for saving my kids, grands and will save my greats when it is time. God just keep your loving arms around them all and keep them safe from all harm.
God be with our two ladies that are in the hospital, God just make them well and come home, and back to their church family that love them so much.
God be with all the sick and shut-ins and the lost of the world.
Be with the police, doctors, nurses, those that take care of us to keep us safe and keep them safe, with all the danger in this world.
Thank you God for Bro. Frank and his family, just keep your loving arms around them and keep them safe every day.
God be with the families that have lost loved ones, give them the strength they need.
I love you God so much, thank you for loving so much and taking care
of me each day.
Be with our Matthew and watch over him as he is in Oregon, keep him safe as he comes home for his sister’s graduation in May.
God watch over our president and congress, let them all look to you for guidance to help our Nation .
God be with Mr. Trump and his family watch over them all. Help us all to look to you for guidance each day.
In Jesus Name Amen
God Bless our USA