Another beautiful Lord's day.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Matthew 28:18-20 2 Corinthians 5:16- 21. verse 18 in Matthew 28: And Jesus came and speak unto them saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
Our choir song a special I love to tell the Story, beautiful song.
Bro Tommy Tackett preached for Bro. Frank today. Bro . Tommy's message was in Acts 22:6-16, verse 6, And it came to pass, that as I made my journey, and was nigh unto Damascus about noon, suddenly there shone from heaven a great light round about me.
I enjoyed a late lunch at Center Hill fellowship hall Saturday, they were having a fundraiser for the youth. I enjoyed visiting with friends and eating with them.
Mr. Allen Clayton has a birthday coming up on May 1 happy birthday and God Bless.
If you are looking for home church come visit Immanuel Baptist church, we would love to have you.
Dear God, Thank you for your awesome love God, I love you so much.
Thank you God for saving my soul and kids and grands. God guide us all and let us know what you have us to do.
God help us that we do what you would have us to. God my prayers is that our nation would all come back to you.
God be with our president that he would do what is right for your people and our nation.
God if anyone that is out there not saved I pray they would be saved before it is eternally to late. God be with the ones that have lost love ones, God just keep your loving arms around them all, make all the sick well. God make this virus go away and all have be well again. God be with our love ones and take care of them.
God let all the lost be saved.
Be with doctors , nurses, has they wait on all the sick keep them all safe .
God be with Bro. Frank and his family keep them safe..God we love them, thank you for sending them to us.
Be with our kids, teachers and bus drivers, just watch over them at school and on the road.
God with Mr Trump and his family keep them safe.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A