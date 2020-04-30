Our Sunday School lesson was in John 15: 9 -14 verse 9 "As the Father hath loved me, so I have I loved you continue ye in my love."
I heard Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist church Wednesday night Bible study, he was in John 11, Lazarus.
I heard Bro. Charlie Stanley this morning preaching on the prodigal son in Luke 15.
Pat and her granddaughter Malanda brought us some beautiful music and singing live on facebook.
Bro.Crawley was in the hospital for a few days he is home and was able to bring his message this in Revelations 21: 1-8 on facebook and Corey song a few songs too. Keep Bro.Crawley in your prayers.
Bro. Michael from Thaxton Church was preaching in Matthew 9:35-38 and in Acts 8:12. It is so good we can get good preaching if we can't go to church, God has made a way.
Bro. Kevin from New Harmony was preaching in Matthew 26:47-56.
Keep remembering Eddie Gentry in your prayers, he is doing a lot better.
Mr. Allen Clayton has a birthday this week on May 1. Happy Birthday and God Bless. Keep him and Ms. Martha in your prayers they are not able to get out.
Dear God, Thank you God for keeping me and my family safe from this virus.God be with the ones that it and there families make them well.
God Please heal our country and the world from this bad virus. God help the doctors and nurses know what to do and keep them well and safe.
God let the jobs open back up and be safe, and the small business where things can get back together. Thank you God for loving me so much and my family, we love God so much and we know you can make everything back good.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our USA of America