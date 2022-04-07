A beautiful Lord’s day, to be in the Lord’s house.
our SS lesson was in John 15:18-25.
We had a Gideon to speak today, for our service today, Mr. Tyson Franks from Pontotoc, so good to hear about people being saved reading God’s word, they send the Bibles all over the world. He read from Matthew 28:18-20 and John 15:5-10. And Jesus came and speak unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. John 15:5 I am the vine, ye are the branches; He that abideth in me and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit; for without me ye can do nothing.
Brotherhood is going to be this coming Sunday April 10 at 7 a.m.
We are all so excited about our Racheal Wilder she is going to the Mississippi Baptist State Youth Choir and Orchestra. We at Immannuel are so proud of her.
Our birthday's coming up are Hunter Holland on April 7, Patsy Maffett on April 8, Mike Harrville on April 9 and Lisa Wilder on April 11. Will and Sheron Conner's anniversary will be on April 9. Happy birthday and Happy Anniversary to these and God Bless them all.
Dear God, Thank you for your love and care , keeping us all safe all time.
Thank you God for my family and friends that love me.and always there
when I need them.
Thank you God for the service we had to day and the man that came to tell us all of the Bibles they send all over the world, to let them know about our Lord Jesus.
Thank you God for my salvation and all my family and friends that know you as their Lord.
Thank you for Bro. Frank and sending us him and his family, you knew who we needed.
God let us look to you for guidance that we need to do your will each and every day. God be with our church family and keep them all safe.
God be with our sweet friend Pat and let her get well soon.
Be with all our sick and watch over them all.
God watch over all the kids in school keep them all safe from harm.
God be with all our missionaries on home and far away places God keep your arms around them all and our Matthew too. God let this old war be over be with with them all and watch over all and no else get hurt or killed.
I love you God so much, keep us all safe.
God be with our president and congress if any of them don’t know God as your Savior, let them be saved before it is to late and all the lost all over the world.