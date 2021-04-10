We had sunrise service in the cemetery, which was cool outside, and then we had breakfast.
Our Sunday school lesson was in John 20:3-9,19-23 and 27-29 .
Our choir song today, been was a year.
Special Chris played his violin snd Laura played the piano the Lord's Prayer , ..
Bro. Frank's message was in John 20:1-15 verse 15 Jesus saith unto her ,woman why weepest thou? Whom seekest thou ?She supposong him to be the gardener, saith unto him, Sir, if thou have borne him hence, tell me where thou hast laid him,and I will take him away.
So glad Betty Holland was able to come to church today.
Remember our church people that hsve birthdays this week, Brenda Woodson on the 6, Hunter Hollland on the 7, Mike Harville on the 9 and Sheron and Will Conner on the 9 and Lisa Wilder on the 11 happy birthday and happy anniversary to these and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for a beautiful Easter Sunday, thank you for all our blessing you give us each day.Thank you God for your awesome love for us and keep us safe.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and grands that they know you as there savior and Lord.God just guide us in the right way we need to go, and keep us from straying away from your word and love.
God keep your loving arms around us all and all your people.
God let lost see they need you as there saviour and friend.
God be will the ones that have lost love ones , just keep your loving arms around them all.Be with the kids, teachers and bus drivers on the road snd at school Keep them safe from all harm.
God be with doctors, nurses , all the ones that rist there lives to keep us safe and all our soldiers.
God be with our president and let see that you can guide him and all of congress in the right way to keep our nation safe.And God if any of people in white house are un saved just show them all the way to be saved.God lead our nation back to you God.
God take care of mr.Trump and his family and keep them safe.
I love you God so much take care me, my family and friends .
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A