A beautiful Lord's day, just thought a wonderful revival this past week.
Bro. Franks message today Sunday, August 7 was in Genesis 18; 1-33, verse 1 “And the Lord appeared unto him in the plains of Mamre; and he sat in the tent door in the heat of the day.” Where did the righteous go?
We had a young man saved a few weeks ago and today he was baptized, Jose Hernandez , we are blessed to have young people to be saved and come join us at Immanuel Baptist Church. God bless him.
Our revival started on Monday night of last week. Monday, Bro. Phillip's message was in Second Chronicles 2: 1-4, Tuesday night he was in Psalm 63, Thursday night the Lamb of God. Friday night Bro. Frank was in first John 1:7 and Saturday night Bro. Phillip was back and his message was in first Samuel 17:1-58.
So proud they had it on Facebook all week, since me and some more were home sick. The whole week with preaching and singing what a blessing to enjoy it.
Our birthday coming up this is Roy Mobly on August 11, happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for all your love and blessings you give us each day.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids, family and friends, that know you as there savior and Lord.
God be with our kids, teacher and the kids that have started college, watch over them all and keep them all safe.
Be with our pastor and his family, watch over them.
Be with all the people that keep us safe , watch over the doctor, nurses, firemen.
Be with our military, missionary police.
Watch over Matthew in Oregon in his work for you God bless him and keep him safe from all harm, we all love him so much.
Guide us each day and show what we need to be doing for you Lord.
Be with our president, country and Congress, let them lead them back to one nation under God.
If any of them are not saved, let see they need you as there savior and Lord.
Be with Mr. Trump and family keeping them all safe.
I love you God so much, thank you God for loving me.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
