Another beautiful Lord’s day, in God’s house, had a good crowd today.
Our SS lesson was in first King’s 17:17-24.
Our choir song a beautiful song ‘How Great Thou Art’.
Bro. Frank message was awesome today, as always. Genesis 2: 7,8,18-24; Genesis 3: 1-24 and Romans 5:8-11.
Bro. Frank called this a love story, and cross the cross is lots more than 2 pieces of wood.
Verse 7, And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground,and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life: and man became a living soul.
Sarah and Tommy Tackett had a anniversary this past week. One birthday coming up Roy Mobely on August 11, happy birthday and anniversary and God Bless.
Jeff, Kim and Makenna helped move Matthew and Aussie to Midford, Oregon this past week.They had a safe trip up there. Remember Matthew in your prayers he is doing God work. Matthew is all settled in.
Jeff got home safe, Sunday night, they did some site seeing on there up there and coming back.
Some of us ladies from church went to Huddle House for lunch after church. Linda, Jo Ann, Shirley and Tommie, it is always good to be with friends. We were getting our money out for our lunch our waitress said our bill was paid, there are still some wonderful people out there. To the man that paid for all our lunches, thank you and God bless you.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love for us all. I love you God,Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grandkids, and friends.
If anyone out there that doesn’t know you has there savior, let know they need you in there hearts and lives.
Please be with our sick at our little church, put your loving arms around them all.
Thank you for getting my family home safe.
Please take care of this old virus that it isn’t spreading around again, God keep us all safe from it.
God thank you for loving us so much and guide us all in the way we need to go, and do your will.
Be with our president and all in the White House, guide them in the right to way to lead your people that you would have them too.
God if anyone in the White House is lost my prayers are for them to be saved.
God watch our Mr. Trump and his family keep them safe.
God be with kids and teachers at school watch over them and keep them safe.
God be with all my family and watch over them. In Jesus name, Amen