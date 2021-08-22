Our SS lesson was in first King’s 18: 20_26,31_39.
Had our service on line today. Bro. Frank and Rachel his daughter,has the virus,need all your prayers. Praying that the rest of his family doesn’t get the virus. Be with the others in our little church family that have this old virus, God make them all well.
Bro Frank’s message was in Exodus 3:2, 12:12, Hebrews, second Corinthians, Romans, and Mark 9:2( the cross and Moses) verse 2 And the angel of the Lord appeared into him, in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush; and he looked, and, behold, the bush burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed.
I watched Thaxton Baptist too. Bro. Glen Reeder was in first Corinthians 9:24 and II Timothy 2:5, That your faith should not stand in wisdom of men, but in the power of God.
Happy anniversary to Laura and Chris Thompson on August 20, and happy birthday to Glenda Meade on August 21 and God bless these.
Dear God, Thank you God, for all your love and care for us all. I love you God so much. Thank you God watching over our kids, teachers , doctors, nurses , watch over them all.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids and there salvation.
God watch over all our sick with the virus and make them all well. God let the lost without you see they need to be saved before it is to late.
God guide us all to do your will in the things we do. God I know you can take care of us, and keep us safe from the evil in the world.
Please watch over my family and friends keep them all safe from all harm. I love you God, you are always with us and loving us.
Be with the ones that have lost love ones put your loving arms around them all.
God take care of our president and all Washington and let them see they need your guidance in everything they do.
God my prayers are for nation to be one nation under God.
God be with mr. Trump and his family and watch cover them and keep them safe.