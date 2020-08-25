A Beautiful Lord's day, then it rained a little shower while we were in preaching , then it just stopped.
Our SS lesson was in Ephesians 4: 17-32. We encourage one another.
Bro. David Clark brought our message in Mark 5: 25-34 (the touch of Jesus ) verse 34, And he said unto him, Daughter, the faith hath made thee whole, go in peace, and be whole of the plague.
New Harmony Wednesday night Bible study by. Bro. Kevin was in Matthew 5:13-16, 6:1-7 and 7:19 -22.
Happy anniversary to Laura and Chris Thompson on August 20. Happy Birthday on August 21to Glenda Meade. God bless these.
Dear God, Be with the kid's , teacher, and bus drivers as school has started ths week. God keep the kid's safe that none of them get sick and not so hard on them. God just watch over us and God let us look to you for guidance in everything we do. God keep your loving arms around us all, thank you for your love.
Thank you for my salvation and my kids and my grand kids. God be with lost and let see they need you as their Lord and Savior too, before it is to late.
God be with all sick, the shut ins and the ones that have lost loved ones, give them the comfort they need and the love.
Thank you for all the love you give us each day.
God be with our President and his family watch over and keep them.
God bring our nation back and let all violence be gone. Let this virus be gone you are the only one that can take care of this . All the Christians know you can make it all right again. I love you God. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA