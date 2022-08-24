A beautiful Lord's day, got a little rain, and cooler.
Bro. Frank's message was in Psalm 51: 10-15.
Oh how I love Jesus because he first loved me.
Verse 10-12, Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.
Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation, and uphold me with thy free spirit.
Clara Moss had knee surgery this week.She was back at church today and doing good, keep in your prayers for a speedy recovery.
Homecoming will be September 11 and clean up day on Saturday the 10.
Birthday's coming up are Becky Crawley on Aug. 26, Betty Patrick and Shirley Stalling on August 29 and Clara Wages on Aug. 30. Happy birthday to these and God Bless them all.
Brady Maffett is at home he still needs your prayers and his family do too.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your love and care for all of us, and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for watching over us all.Thank God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids and all my friends.
God with the kids and teachers watch over them all keep them all safe.
God be with our sick at church, heal them back to good health.
God let the lost see they need you as there savior and Lord.
God thank you for our pastor and his family and watch over them all.
Help us to do your will and guide us each day that we all do what you would have us to do.
God help me to be a better person and a better Christian each day.
God I pray that our Nation will look to you for guidance, and our president help him to see that our Nation is in trouble.
God help our president to look to you for guidance he needs to get our Nation back to you. God if anyone in the White House doesn't know you as there savior and Lord, I pray they will before it is to late.
God be with my grandson Matthew, lead him and in everything he does for you God. Watch over him and keep him safe .
Be with our up coming president election and let your will be done in it for our Nation.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them.
I love God so much, you show us all what love is and care for us so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.