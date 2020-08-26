We had another beautiful Lord's day. Our Sunday school lesson was in Ephesians 5: 8-21.
Bro. David Clark message was in John 1: 1-18, verse1 In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.
Bro David was in Psalms 3:1-8 for the Sunday night service.
Bro Kevin Williams from New Harmony Wednesday night Bible study he was in Luke 11:1-13 and 18:1-8. Before the preaching service all the people went to the parking lot and sang some beautiful songs then back inside for preaching. It was so awesome for them to do that. Sunday morning Bro. Kevin was in first John 3:11-24.
Bro. Josh McCraw at Bighorn Baptist Church in Fort. Smith, Montana. His message was in Acts 9: 1-20.
Our birthday's this week are Becky Crawley on August 26, Dee Champon on August 27, Shirley Stallings on August 29 and Clara Esged on August 30. Happy birthday and God Bless to these.
Our fifth Sunday night singing is this coming Sunday night August 30, with Jeff, Kim and Makenna Cooper. Come out and join us.
Dear God, Thank you dear God for this beautiful day and for the rain we got yesterday.
God be with sick that have this virus and get well. Thank you God for the ones that had it and are now well. Be with the lost of the world as well as our lost loves ones. Be with the ones that have lost loved ones, and the ones that are hurting, just put your loving arms around them all.
Be with the kids, teachers and bus drivers with all this virus going on. Help them stay safe with all this going on, let it not be so hard on our kids.
Thank you God for saving me and my family, save all the lost that don't know you as there saviour before it is to late.
God keep our President and his family safe. God let President Trump be re-elected this Nov. He loves you and his people and our nation God. Let all of the people in congress that are lost be saved and want your will to be done for our nation. Bring our nation back to you God. Thank you God for your love for us all. Be with homeless and ones that are hurting and keep them safe. Send the preacher that you have for us to be our pastor. Be with Bro Crawley and family that they will find a good home.
Be with me kids and grands keep your loving arms around all.
In Jesus name, Amen.
God Bless our U S A