Good morning everyone , hope everyone has a great Lord’s day.

It will be Christmas before we know it.

Our SS lesson was in First Kings 17:7_16.

Our choir song “ Jesus is the Sweetest name I Know.”

Our special was song by Malanda Anderson, beautiful song, Come Morning.

Bro. Frank’s message was in Palms 22:1-8 and Genesis 22:1. Ps. 22 verse 1, My God,my God, why hasn’t thou forsaken me? why art thou so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring ?

I went to Blake Anderson and Katy Beth Boyles, bridal shower,. Blake is the grandson of Pat Anderson.They got lots of beautiful gifts.

Matthew preached Wednesday night at Carey Springs

Baptist Church,in Matthew. :28: 19,20.He told about what he will be doing at Living Hope baptist church, his mission work helping churches planting church and planning a church.

Matthew is on his way to Midford , Oregon doing God’s work.

Dear God, God guide us through all the bad and good.Put your loving arms around us all.

God keep us all safe. God be with the kids, teachers, and everyone that school is starting this week.

Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids all being saved. God just keep your loving arms us all.

Be with the doctors, nurse, police,all that is out there that helps everyone.

God be with all the lost that may be saved before it is to late.

Jesus died that we could have enterly life and will be with you one day God.

God be with Matthew as he starts his new job ,just take care of him.

God be with all our sick and lost .

God be with our president, congress let them look to you for guidance in everything they do. In Jesus name Amen

God BLESS OUR USA

 

