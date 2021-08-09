Immanuel for aug 4 Aug 9, 2021 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Good morning everyone , hope everyone has a great Lord’s day.It will be Christmas before we know it.Our SS lesson was in First Kings 17:7_16.Our choir song “ Jesus is the Sweetest name I Know.”Our special was song by Malanda Anderson, beautiful song, Come Morning.Bro. Frank’s message was in Palms 22:1-8 and Genesis 22:1. Ps. 22 verse 1, My God,my God, why hasn’t thou forsaken me? why art thou so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring ?I went to Blake Anderson and Katy Beth Boyles, bridal shower,. Blake is the grandson of Pat Anderson.They got lots of beautiful gifts.Matthew preached Wednesday night at Carey SpringsBaptist Church,in Matthew. :28: 19,20.He told about what he will be doing at Living Hope baptist church, his mission work helping churches planting church and planning a church.Matthew is on his way to Midford , Oregon doing God’s work.Dear God, God guide us through all the bad and good.Put your loving arms around us all.God keep us all safe. God be with the kids, teachers, and everyone that school is starting this week.Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids all being saved. God just keep your loving arms us all.Be with the doctors, nurse, police,all that is out there that helps everyone.God be with all the lost that may be saved before it is to late.Jesus died that we could have enterly life and will be with you one day God.God be with Matthew as he starts his new job ,just take care of him.God be with all our sick and lost .God be with our president, congress let them look to you for guidance in everything they do. In Jesus name AmenGod BLESS OUR USA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 93° Partly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Some clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: August 9, 2021 @ 2:59 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Immanuel for aug 4 14 min ago Pontotoc Progress Toccopola homemakers meet for August council 32 min ago Pontotoc Progress ICC updates operational plan for fall 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress American Legion recognizes Boys/Girls State delegates 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress It may be time to get another tattoo drilled into my hide 21 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress sunshine news for aug 4 Aug 8, 2021 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress