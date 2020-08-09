Out side putting my church news on line, been a beautiful Lord's day.
Our Sunday School lesson was in Ephesians 3: 14-23, verse 14 For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Bro. David brought our message this morning.
I watched Bro. Blake Buchanan from Pine Grove Baptist Church, he was in Joshua 24: 14, 15. Verse 14 Now therefore fear the , Lord., and serve him in sincerity and in truth: And put away the gods which your father served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord.
Wednesday night Bible study Bro. Kevin from New Harmony Baptist was in Luke 17:11. Sunday morning he was in first John 2: 1-13
Thaxton Baptist, Bro Michael was in Hebrews 11 and Judges 13: 6 -24..It was good to hear these preacher this morning.
Next Sunday at Immanuel, Bro. Josh Westmoreland will be with us, as we are doing our count down to our 100 year anniversary on September 13.
Hope all our sick in our church arr doing better.
Hope Ciara had a great birthday on August 2 and Nick on August 6. Roy Mobley's birthday is on August 11. Happy birthday to these and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for loving us so much, and taking care of us keeping us safe.
Be with teachers at school at will be starting back this Friday and the will be going the 17, some maybe going sooner than that.
God with our sick and shut-ins, nursing home that their families can see them.
Please allow the lost of the world to be saved before it is to late for them.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands, watch over them.
Be with our President and his family keep them safe. Help our President to know what to do and get our Nation back. God please let this virus be gone and no one else get sick. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA