We had a good crowd on the beautiful and cool Lord's Day. If you don't have a home church come join us at Immanuel, we would have to have you. We have a wonderful preacher, Bro. Frank preaches God's word.
Our Sunday School lesson was in Isaiah 9:1-3 and John 1:1-9.
We had a beautiful special by Brenda and Dana, they sang Silent Night so pretty.
Bro. Frank's message was in Luke 1:5-49 and Matthew 1:18-21.
verse 5, “There was in the days of Herod, the King of Judaea, a certain priest named Zacharias, of the course of Abia and his wife was the daughter of Aaron, and her name was Elisabeth.” A wonderful message today.
The kids had their Christmas program. I know it was good. Our adults program will be next Sunday night Dec. 19 at 4:00.
Some of us ladies went to lunch at Wendy's after church today. Pat, Jo Ann, Linda, Shirley and Tommie, we had a great time together as always.
Dear God,
Thank you God for this wonderful day you gave us. Thank you for all the blessings you give us each day and taking care of us and loving us.
God thank you Lord for loving me and everyone so much.
God put your loving arms around all. our sick and the ones that have lost loved ones.
Thank you God for my salvation, my kids, grands and all my loved ones and friends.
God be with our kids as they will soon be out of school for Christmas break, watch them all.
God guide us each day to do your will, what you would have us to do.
God I pray that our Nation would go back to what you want it to be, that we would all be one Nation under God.
Thank you God for your love for us. I love you God, help me be what you want me to be.
God be with our doctors, nurses, missions, police, soldiers, God keep them all safe from all harm.
God be with our president and congress help them to see what they need to do for your people.
God watch over Mr. Trump and his family.
God be with Bro. Frank and his family and watch over them all and keep them safe.
Watch over my family and friends, put your arms around them .