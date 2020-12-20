No church again this Sunday at Immanuel. Ms. Elaine has the virus but better, we pray that Bro. Carr doesn't get it.
I watched Bro.Michael at Thaxton Baptist on facebook book.His message was in Hebrews 13: 5-6, verse 5, Let your conversations be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have for he hath said I will never leave thee not, forsake thee.
Bro. Frank Wilder preached for Bro. Cobb at Center Hill. He was in Romans 8 and some verses in Matthew 25.
Bro. Kevin at New Harmony his message was in Acts 6: 1-7 verse 3, Wherefore brethren look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business.
Dear God, More people are getting this virus, prayers that this virus will soon be gone. Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands. Without you God we are nothing, God you keep us safe and love us all the time even when we don't thank you enough for your awesome love.
God be with all the sick that has the virus and make them all well. God comfort the ones that have lost love ones put your loving arms around them all. Thank you God for making my friend better and getting my other friends better too.God you are so awesome I love you so much.
God be with the doctors and nurses and keep them strong and keep them well. Be with all the kids, teachers and bus drivers as go to school , while they are there on the home.
God watch over president Trump and his family, we know you can do miracles God with all this stuff thst is going on in the world.
Be with the homeless God watch over them keep them warm and safe.
God take care of my kids and grands, I love them so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our U S A