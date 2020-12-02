Today was the last Sunday in November, next Sunday is December 6. This year is almost gone. My prayers is this month of December will be better and a better year than this year was.God has got this virus, it will be gone when He is ready for it to be gone, just keep praying to God for this to happen.
Our SS lesson was in Romans 10: 9 -17.
Bro. Carr was back today, with another wonderful message from God's word. His message was in Acts 1:1-17 and most of the chapter. And in first Thessalonians 4: 13- 18. verse 5 For John truly baptized with water ; but ye be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence.
Please remember in your prayers the Clayton and Grisham families. Linda and Johnny's Moma Ms. Dorothy Grisham went to be with the Lord this Sunday morning.
Ms. Elaine Carr sister Billie Ruth went to be with Lord , keep them in your prayers.
And the Johnson family Sherry husband Bro. Lowell Johnson went to be with the Lord be in prayer for them.
Still keep Christy Holland in your prayers., she still not well yet. Be with the ones that are not feeling to good in our little church.
Chris and Laura have had a very special little man visiting with them , they sure did enjoy him being with them , and so did his great grand mother to ms.Geraldine .
Our birthdays coming up are Greg Boatner on Dec.4, Christy and Corey Holland anniversary on Dec. 6, Harper Maffett on Dec.8, Toni Sanders on Dec.9, and Christy Holland birthday on Dec.12.
Happy birthday and anniversary and God Bless all of these.
Dear God,
Thank you for your love and keeping us all safe.God please make the sick with this virus and other things they are sick with. God just guide us each day that we do your will. God be with my kids and grands and keep them safe and guide me them.
Be with all the kids , teachers and bus drivers as they go bsck to school Keep them safe from this virus.
God be with our President Mr. Trump and his family. God if it your will for this mess with the election be done right. God let our nation look to you for guidance and do Your will. Thank you God for my salvation, my kids and grands salvation.Thank you God for your awesome love to us. God be with lose of our world let see they need you for there saviour before it is eternal to late. In Jesus name Amen
God bless our U S A