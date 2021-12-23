Our Sunday started out cloudy earlier, the sun came out, what a beautiful Lord’s day.
Our SS lesson was in Luke 2:4-12, 16-20.
Bro. Frank's message was in Luke 1:30-47 verse 37, For with God nothing shall be impossible.
A wonderful service today, Bro. Frank is an awesome preacher.
After service some of us ladies ate lunch at the Huddle House, we always enjoy being with our friends, Pat Glenda, Shirley and I.
I was invited to supper at Corey's and Veranna, my brother Gary, sister in law Theresa and Ryann and Kathlynn, it was so good to be with them.
I finally got to see Corey and Veranna's new home, it is so pretty.
Our Christmas was tonight, so glad they videoed; it was so good. If you want to watch it go to Immanuel Baptist church on facebook.
Thank you God was sending Bro. Frank and his family to us.
Praying everyone has a wonderful Christmas, and God Bless everyone.
Dear God, Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands, and all my friends. God if anyone does not know my Jesus, this would be a great time to know Him, the time he was born in a stable manger for his bed.
Thank you God for loving me so much, and my family and friends.
God be with the kids out of school for Christmas, watch over them all.
Help us all to do your will, guide us in what you want us to do.
God be with the sick, ones that have lost love ones, Be with the family that lost their home.
Be with all the doctors, nurses, firemen, police, soldiers, and the people and keep them safe.
I love you God, thank you for loving me and my family.
God be with all the sick out and have this old virus, God please just let it all go away.
God watch over our president, help him to do the right things for your people.
God let them look to you for your guidance. God be with Mr. Trump and his family.
God be with Bro. Frank and his family watch over them each day. In Jesus name, Amen.