Merry Christmas and God Bless.
Still no service at Immanuel today again today, more of our people with the virus. Please be in prayer for our little church and all the church's that have a lit of there people with the virus. God knows we want to go back to His house and worship and hear His word.
This year is almost over, it has been a trying year but God has gotten us through the bad and good.
This Friday is our Lord's birthday, happy birthday our Lord and Savior. Thank you God for being our Savior.
Remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. He is with us all time not just at Christmas time. I pray you know my Jesus as your savior too.
I watched Moss Hill Baptist church this morning, they had a great message in music and song.Bro. Mitchell Hall is their pastor there, he can preach and sing .
I watched New Harmony Baptist church, with Bro. Kevin Williams a pastor.They had a great song service before the preaching service.
Bro. Kevin was in Acts 1, Matthew 1:18-25 and Isaiah 7:1-14.
Verse 23 Behold a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.
Dear God, We love you God, watch over us and keep us safe for harm.God be with the ones that has this virus , put your healing hand on them all. God help us to do what you have us to do, guide us that we know what to do.
Thank you God for my salvation and kids and grands.God let them know what you want them to do with there lives. God be with all the teachers and kids while they are out for Christmas time, just keep your arms around them.
God be with President Trump and his family keep them safe.God let your will be done in this election for your people. Thank you God for loving us so much, i love you God so much you are always with us threw the good and bad times. God just keep my kids and grands safe.
God let this virus be gone and everyone well again .you are the greatest healer of anything.
In Jesus Name, Amen
God Bless our U S A