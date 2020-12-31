No service at Immanuel, again today we will have service next Sunday. A new year Jan 3, 2021. Praying this coming new year will be better and virus gone soon.
We still have some of our church family sick, praying they will all be well soon.
Matthew was home for Christmas with his family, sure was so good to see him. His dog Aussie was so glad to see him, too, she went back with him yesterday down south.
I watched Thaxton Baptist church today, Bro. John Jarrett was preaching for Bro. Michael today. His message was in Colossians 2:6, 7. Verse 6 "As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him."
New Harmony Baptist with Bro. Kevin Williams message in Acts 6: 8-15; 7:1-9a and most of that chapter. Verse 8 "And Stephen full of faith and power, did great wonders and miracles among the people."
Center Hill Baptist Bro. Cobb was in Ephesians 2:1-9, title "But God" verses 5 and 8, "Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ,(by grace ye are saved) verse 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God." God is hope, God can change anything in your life entirely. Where would we be without God.
Dear God,
God be with our little church and all the church's that we can be back in them, and have no virus in them.
God send us a pastor you would have for us to have.
Be with all the sick and shut ins in all the church's, and let them all be well.
God we know you are in control and can do anything, all in your time not ours, we all want to help you, we can pray for Your will to be done.
God be with the ones that have lost loved ones all around us, be in prayer for the families. I love you my God and Savior.
God thank you for loving us so much, and keeping us safe. Just keep your loving arms around us all.
Thank you God for my salvation, my kids and grands.God guide us in all the things that we need to do in your name. We know you can you take care of us all the time and heal all the virus. Help us all to walk the right way to do your will in our lives that you know we need.
God be with our President and his family, keep them safe from all harm. Let all Congress do your will God.
God let your will be done in everything .
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A