We watched a tape on missions. It was good to see all the people doing God's work, helping the world to know about our God.
Bro. Frank, Lisa, their kids and Betty and Tom went Atlanta, Georgia to help process the Christmas boxes for the kids.
Bro. Frank's message was in Isaiah 9:6,7,2. [IT IS TRUE] Do you know the true Light? God is the light of the world.
The Christmas Story was told 700 years before Christ was born. Psalms 91:4.
Isaiah 9:6: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God The everlasting Father. The Prince of Peace.”
Wishing everyone a happy birthday and God Bless, Toni and Christy.
Dear God,
Help us each day God to do will and guide us through the good and the bad things that may. come our way .
God be with world let them see that they all need you.
Be with the kids and teachers at school, and be with them all when they are all out for the Christmas break.
Thank you for loving us all so much, and always by our side's.
Thank you God for watching over our, doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, soldiers, our families, friends and all the missionaries all over the world.
Thank you for pastor and his family, God take care of them.
I love my church family, keep them all safe.
Thank you God for my salvation, and kids and grands .
God you are always taking care of the sick, God just keep your loving arms around the ones that have loss love ones. God send us a Christian president and be with our president now and congress let them see they need to help our Nation love you, again.
Be with the lost of the world, God help them all see they need you as the Savior and Lord.
Be with the love one's that will going to their families for Christmas and coming to see them.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.