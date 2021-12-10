A foggy early morning, then the sun came out and what a beautiful Lord's day we had.
Our SS lesson was in Isaiah 7:14, Matthew 1:18-25.
Bro. Frank's message was in Isaiah 9:6, For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
Some of us ladies from church met this past Wednesday at Wal Mart to get gifts for some of the people in nursing homes.
Our church went Friday night to Seafood Junction, for supper, they all enjoyed the good food and fellowship together.
We had our Secret Sister Christmas Saturday, had a great time, thanks Lisa doing this for all us ladies. We had our Christmas with Pat too, they both did awesome. We had some wonderful food. Sue Harrison came and sang for us it was so good. thank Sue for coming. And of course we all ate to much, I know I did. Every thing was so good.
Our children's Christmas program will be this coming Sunday Dec. 12 at 5:40; our adults will be Dec. 19.
Toni Sanders birthday is Dec.9, Christy Holland birthday is Dec. 12. Happy birthday and God Bless.
Our parsonage has been been redone inside, they will have open house Jan. 2.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all the blessings you give us each day, and for watching over us all.
Thank you God for all your love you give us, I love you God so much.
Thank you God for your son that was born on Christmas day, to be our savior, and the world's savior.
God be with the ones that don't know you has their savior. God be with our sick, homeless, the ones that have no one to love them, God you are love we are always loved.
Be with the kids, teachers, at school there and back home. Watch over all our loved ones, keep them safe from all harm.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands. Be with my
friends and loved ones, watch over them.
God let the world see that they need to look to you for all the guidance we need to do Your will, and make our Nation strong again.
God show us each day what you would have us to do.
God help our President to see what is right for your people, if anyone in the White house is lost, pray they will be saved.
God watch Mr. Trump and his family keep them safe.
Watch over us all this week and keep your loving arms around us all. Keep my family safe.
God thank you for sending Bro. Frank and his family to us, we love them.
God I love you thank you for your love.
God watch over the doctors, nurses, police, missionaries, over seas and on home fields and home.
In Jesus name
God Bless our USA