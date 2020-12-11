We didn't have church at Immanuel today.
We have some in our church sick, be in prayer for all our sick, all our shut in that get out.
I watched Dr. Charles Stanley, " he said Learn to listen to God. God has a plan for our lives. Genesis 12:1 and 16:1.
New Harmony Baptist with Bro. Kevin Williams. They had a special song by Anna Kennedy, she sang "Oh what a Savior." David Kennedy was bapitized today too. A great service. Bro. Kevin's message was in Acts 5:26-42 verse 42 "And daily in the temple, and in every house they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ."
I watched Bro. Cobb at Center Hill Baptist later today his message was in Matthew 1:1-16, he was in Malachi and Revelations, too.
It is good to be on facebook you can go back and listen to a lots of preacher.
Be with all our birthday day coming up bless them.
Dear God, Thank you for your love and keeping us safe. God be with all the ones that has this old virus. God please make them well, be with all the ones that have lost love ones just keep your loving arms around them all. Be with kids, teachers and bus drivers keep them safe at school.
God just let lost and ones that are not doing your will let them just trust you. Just guide us all to do your will every day. Be with all the ones on all the prayer list, and ones that ask for prayers. Thank you God for saving my soul and my kids and grands. We can't do anything with out You by our sides. God keep all the doctors and nurses safe give them all the strength and keep them well to the sick. In Jesus Name, Amen
God Bless our U S A