Another beautiful Lord's day, little cold this morning, but a beautiful one.
We had a good crowd today.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 4: 28-32, 47-54.
Bro. Frank's message was in Rev. 22:17, And the Spirit and the bride say, come, And let him that is a thirst come, And howsoever will, let him take the water of life freely. Glorify God in everything you do.
Had a great turn out for our Valentine banquet Saturday night, good fellowship.
We are happy to have Flonetia and Thomas Randolph to join our church today.
We want to wish Jose Hernandaz a happy birthday, his birthday was on Feb. 8.
Happy birthday to Rachael Wilder coming up on Feb. 17 and God Bless both of these.
Some of us ladies went to eat at Zuby's after church today, Pat,
Linda, Jo Ann, Glenda and Tommie. We have a good fellowship
together.
I went to my great grandsons 6 birthday party today. He had a great
party with family and friends.
Dear God,
Thank you God for all your love you give us all, and keeping us safe all time.
God forgive me all the wrong things I do. Help me to do your will and guide me each day to do what you want me to do.
God thank you for my salvation, and my saving my family and friends.
God be with the lost of the world, help them see they need you as
their savior before it is too late.
God keep all my kids and grands safe.Be with the kids and teachers at school and going to school and back them.
God be with all the sick, the ones with covid all the ones with
cancer, and make them all well. God with the homeless, ones that are hurting, all the ones that are needing you.
God be with our president and congress and let them let you guilde
them in the things ,that is good for our nation to get back to you God.
Be with Mr. Trump and his family and watch over them and keep them safe.