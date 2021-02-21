We may have snow and ice coming, so my news is short and early.
Had a good crowd Wednesday night Bible study.Had different good soups for supper. Bro.Frank's was in John 15, God is the vine and we are the branches. The importance of being connected to God (vine). verse 1 "I Am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman."
Thaxton Baptist with Bro. Michael, was in Galatians 6:14-18; verse 18, "Brethren, the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with your spirit. Amen"
Our birthdays are Rachael Wilder on Feb.17 and Mancel Wages on Feb. 18. Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Be in prayer for our sick and shut ins , some of them have been sick a long time now.
Dear God, Thank you for all your love you give us, and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for salvation, my kids and grand kids. Guide us to do your will all the time, help us to do your will.
God keep a watch over our kids, teachers and bus drivers.
God save all the lost of the world all our lost ones thst don't know you as their saviour and Lord. God be with the doctors, nurses our soldiers and our police and that keep us safe.
God put your loving arms around us all.
God just let this old virus and sick from it be well.
God let our President do what is right in your eyes God. I pray God he do your will that is right for our nation.
We are one nation under God.
God keep Mr. Trump and his family safe from the harm they are trying to do to him.
Thank you God for sending us a great pastor just watch over him and his family and keep them safe.
God thank you for your love for us. I love you so much thank you loving us all time.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our U S A