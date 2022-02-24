Another beautiful Lord's Day, had another good crowd again today.

Our SS lesson was in Genesis 45:1-5, 9-11.

Bro. Frank's message was in Hebrews 10:1-18; verse 18, Now where remission of these is, there is no more offering for sins.

These 2 words (no more) are in the Bible 235 times. Our Bible is the book of rest.

Be in prayer for Carla Moss's dad he isn't doing to good.

Happy birthday to Rylan Souter on Feb. 24 and God Bless.

I heard my grandson Matthew preach today, in Yrake , California. He preached on being a blessing. God can use you and you can help other in different ways.

Dear God,

Help us each day to do your will, and guide us to do what you would have us today.

Thank you God for sending Bro. Frank to us, he preaches your word, he preaches that we all can understand your word.

Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids know you as there savior and Lord.

God be with our sick, the ones that are sin sick, homeless, our doctors, nurses, our law men, and keep them safe from all harm.

God be with our Nation, that our leaders will do your will to help our country.

God be with kids, teachers keep them safe.

God watch our Matthew, keep him safe, we love him so much.

God be with missionaries on the home front and all over the world.

Thank you God loving me, I love you God, we can't do anything with you.

God let our president know what he needs to do for your people. If anyone in the white House and congress is not saved, let them know what to do.

Be with Mr. Trump and family keep them all keep safe.

In Jesus name, Amen.

God Bless our USA

