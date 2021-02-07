Another wonderful Lord's day.
Maybe spring will be here soon..i have some butter cup flowers will soon be blooming soon. Some times it snows on them I pick some of them and bring them in my house to enjoy. They are beautiful with snow on them. They are tough flowers.
Bro. Frank was surprised Wednesday at Bible study with supper and him a cake.
Today was his first Sunday at Immanuel.
His message was in Acts 6:1-4 stoning of Stephen. Verse 1 And in those days, when the number of the disciples was multiplied , there arose a murmuring of the Grecians against the Hebrew s, because their widows were neglected in the daily ministraation.
Bro.Frank and family joined our church today. We are so happy to have them in our church family.
I watched Thaxton Baptist this morning with Bro. Michael, his message was in Hebrews 13 : 9 -16 and Revelations.
Hope our birthday people had or will have a Blessed Birthday this week.
If you don't have a home church come and visit with us you my want to stay.
Had a good house warming for Jerry this past Saturday, had a good turn out.
Remember, God is still in control. He can do any thing, and it will all work out. You can find that in Revelations it is all there. The Bible is an open book that tells us what we need to know.
Dear God, Thank you God for your awesome love for us all. Thank you God for waking us up and loving us. Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family to lead us, we all love them. God you knew who we needed and sent them.
Be with all our sick and the ones that have lost love ones and the shut ins.
Be with the ones that have virus and ones that well now give them there strength that need.
God keep the doctor's and nurses safe, give them the strength they need to keep going.
Thank you God for saving my soul and all my family and friends.God be with the ones that have strayed away from your word and love, show them the way back to you and your love. God be with all the lost of the world, let them be saved before it is too late. The Bible is being fulfilled right before our eyes.
Our Nation needs to wake up and turn back to you God.
Thank you for loving us so much and just keep your loving arms around us all
God help our new president to look to you for guidance and keep our Nation strong.
God if any one in the white house isn't saved, let them just look to you salvation and love.
God keep our kids, teachers and bus drivers safe, Watch over all our law enforcement keep them safe.
God keep your loving arms around your world and your people. God watch over your great nation and let it be whole again.
God keep your loving arms around Mr. Trump and his family and keep them safe.
I love you God so much , let your love show in me.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless our U S A