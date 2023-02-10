A Beautiful Lord's day, sunny and bright, thank you God for a beautiful day.
Bro. FRANK'S message was in Matthew 17: Matthew 8: 5-10, 25, 26. Verse 10, “When Jesus heard it, he marveled, and said to them that followed, Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel. 26, And he saith unto them, why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith?”
Be in prayer for Jamie Pennington dad not doing good. Pray for Toni she fell and broke her arm. Pat not feeling good at all, prayer for all of these.
Valentine banquet Sunday night at 5 p.m., money goes to help out mom's in to be.
Ciara is 13, a sweet teenager, happy birthday.
Birthdays are Jose Hernandez on Feb. 8, Beverly Harville Feb. 10. Cressy Souter on Feb. 13. Happy birthday and God Bless all of these.
Dear God.
Thank you God for loving us all so much and taking care of all of us all the time. Watch over us and take care of all the sick, ones that have lost loved ones; keep your arms around them all.
Thank you for saving my soul and my kids soul.
God be with the doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, military, missionaries keep them all safe from all harm.
God watch over Matthew and Josh has they are doing your work where they are.
Thank you God for sweet church family and our pastor and family. God bless all my family and friends. I love you God so much thank you for all your love and care.