What a beautiful Lord's day God has made for us to enjoy today.
First Sunday in February, time is going by fast.
Our SS lesson was in Genesis 39:21-23,40: 4-8 and 20-23.
Had a beautiful special song by Malanda Anderson,she song Come Morning, beautiful song.
Bro. Frank's message was in Acts; 9: 1-7, Acts 7:58-8:1and 2
Verse 1, And Saul, yet breathing out threatening and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord, went into the high priest. Verse 3 And as he journeyed, he came near Damascus and suddenly there shined round about him a light from heaven. And he fell to the earth, and heard a voice saying into him, Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me. He said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutest; it's hard for thee to kick against the pricks.
Valentina banquet Saturday Feb. 12 at 5 pm.
Remember the Mary Ellen Brazil family in your prayers, Mary Ellen went to be with our Lord this past week.
Birthdays coming up are Beverly Harville on Feb.10 and Crissy Souter on Feb.13 happy birthday and God Bless these.
Some of us ladies went to Zuby's in Ecru after church service today. Glenda, Jo Ann,Pat and I. It was a wonderful lunch, food so good, we sure did enjoyed it so much. If you haven't eaten there yet you might want to check them out some time.
Remember my grandson Matthew Cooper in your prayers in Milford, Oregon telling the lost about our Lord Jesus. God keep him safe in your loving arms.
Dear God,
Thank you God for your for us all and keep us safe in your arms. God just forgive me of all my son's. Help be the Christian you would have me to be, each day.
Watch over kids and grandkids each day keeping them safe from all harm. God be with the kids and teachers every day my them safe.
Guide us in all that you would have us to do for you God.
Thank you God for loving us so much, and taking care of us.
Thank you God for sending us Bro. Frank and his family, we love them so much. God take care of them, keep them from harms way each day.
Help us all look for guidance in you all the time.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grandkids. Help the people that are lost without you see they need you their lives each day, each hour of every day.
God be with our Nation toget back to your will.
God be with all the sick, shut ins let them all be well, and let this old virus go away, we know you are the great healer of everything.
With out you God this world would be hopeless, I know you can do anything, you are the all seeing God that loves everyone. I love you God , help me each to what you want me to be and do for you.
God with doctors, nurses, firemen, law men all that help keep us safe.
God help our president to see and do the right thing for your people. God if the congress are not saved let see they need you in there hearts and lives each day.
God be with Mr. Trump and his family each day and keep them safe.
I love you God so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA