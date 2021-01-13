A beautiful Lord's day, cold out side but warm in God's house.
Bro. Frank Wilder and his family was with us today.
Bro .Frank's message was in Matthew 16: 26,27 and Ephesians 2 - Verse 26, For what is a man profited,If he shall gain the whole world and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul.?
I watched Bro. Cobb from Center Hill Baptist Wednesday night Bible study he was in Genesis 12.
Bro. Tyler Horton will be bringing our message next Sunday.
We will be voting on Bro. Wilder after service Sunday.
Some of us ladies ate at Huddle House after church. Jo Ann, Shirley, Glenda, Pat and I. Had a great fellowship together as always.
We have one birthday coming up Dana Davis on January 13, happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you God for safe day and watching over us all. Thank you for your awesome love you give to us all the time.
God let all the sick with this virus and everything be made well.
Oh God let our nation be whole again, God you are the only one can put our world back together again.
God be with President Trump and his family keep them safe and all of Washington.God keep us safe and all our world safe from all the evil going on.
Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands salvation. God help us do your will and guide us through all this.
God guide us in our election Sunday let your will be done.
God be with all the lost and one that are on the wrong path , let them all see your will for there lives.
Be with homeless , ones that are jobless , God let all the small business keep doing good. and all the other business be ok too.
God keep your loving arms around us.God I love you so much.
Be with kids, teachers and bus drivers at school and on there way home and at home.
God just walk with us , each day.God with our nation.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A