Woke up this morning with beautiful snow on the ground.
Our S S lesson was in Obadiah 1:1-4, 10-17.
Bro.Franks message in Colossians 1:1-14, verse 2 To the saints and faithful brethren in Christ which are at Colosse; Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Be in prayer for Bro. Felix Hutchinson and family, Mrs. Evelyn went to be with the Lord.
Our special was song by Dr. Lisa Sandler, she sang ‘This is my Story,’ a beautiful song.
Next Sunday Jan. 23 Dr. Sherman Powell will be preaching for us.
Our 5 Sunday singing will be at the morning service at 10 a.m., with the Sonlight Singers, from Amory.
Then at 11 am Bro. David Clark will bring our message, after his
message we will have lunch in the fellowship hall. No night service
that night.
Our birthdays are Lilly and Carter Holland and Mrs. Elizabeth Jaggers on Jan.25, happy birthday and God bless these three.
Open house for the parsonage had to be moved to this coming
Sunday, January 23 at 2 p.m.
Dear God, Thank you for loving us so much, and always watching over us all.
Guide us each day, that we do your will, and keeping us from harm.
Thank you for saving my soul , my kids and grand kids. I love you so much, because you first loved us.
God guides the lost of the world to want to be saved, before it is to late.
Thank you God for my family and friends at love me and I love them so much. Watch over the missionaries on the home field and far away, keep your loving arms around them all. God watch over our Matthew in Oregon as he tells your people about you God.
God be with doctors, nurses, firemen, law offices, soldiers and all do for us.
God I am praying this old virus with soon be gone, all the sick will be well.
God be with our President, guide him to do your will for your people.
Watch over Mr.Trump and his family.
God be with all the White House and all of Congress, if any of them
are lost and need you for their savior. My prayer is that our nation would be strong again, under your leadership again.