Another beautiful Lord’s day today. Thank you God for loving us so much.
We were proud to have Bro. Tyler Horton back with us again today. His message was in Job 1:1-22. Verse 22, “In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly.” A wonderful message.
Wednesday, we had Bible study from Thaxton Baptist with Bro. Michael. He was in Galatians 5:24 and 25 and Romans 7:14-25.
Bro. Cobb from Center Hill Baptist Bible Study on Wednesday was in Hebrews 13:8. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.
We elected Bro. Frank Wilder as our new pastor today at Immanuel. Bro. Frank will start Wednesday night Jan. 27. Come out and join us at Immanuel. You will get a blessing.
Bro. A.K. will be with us this coming Sunday, Jan 24.
We have one birthday, Ms. Elizabeth Jaggers on Jan. 25. Happy birthday sweet lady and God Bless. We love you, Ms. Elizabeth.
Dear God, Thank you for our new pastor you sent to us.
God I love you so much. I’m so blessed that you love me and every one.
God we pray for our nation that it is healed from this evil that is every where out there.
Thank you God for my salvation and kids and grands that they know you as there Savior too. My prayers are that everyone would be saved and I know you want everyone to be saved. You died and rose again so we would have eternal life with you forever. God I don’t know how anyone makes it without you in their heart and life.
God be with kids, teachers and bus drivers that you take care of every day, only you can keep them all safe.
God be with President Trump and his family during the rest of the time he has in office. God I still believe that a miracle can still happen in all this.
God if he can’t stay, take care of him and his familywherever they go. I pray God please let the new president know that you are his God and he will let you guide him in the right things to do for our country. God let the sick of this virus be made well and your people won’t get it and just let it go away. God please save our lost ones that don’t know you and all the people that has gone astray away from your love dear God.
Let me be a light that people can see you in me. Be with the ones that have lost love ones. Just put your arms around them that they fill your awesome love.
In Jesus precious name, Amen
God Bless our USA.