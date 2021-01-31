We got some more good rain today. God knows what we need.
Bro. A.K. preached for us today, in Psalmd 91, tonight in Joshua 1.
Wednesday night Bible study I watched Bro. Hall at Moss Hill Baptist Church.He was in first Peter 1:18 and, first John 5:21.
Bro. Michael from Thaxton Baptist church Wednesday night was in Galatians 5: 26 through 6:6. Sunday morning Bro. Michael was in Hebrews 13: 9- 16 Grace.
Verse 13 Let us go forth therefore unto him without the camp, bearing his reproach.
Sunday morning Bro. Josh McCraw at Bighorn Baptist church in Montana was in Acts 18:18,19, 20, 24.
Be in prayer for Mooneyhan family and my son-in-law Rodney, whose dad went to be with Lord this past week.
Remember Bro. George Stewart family; he went to be with the Lord this past week. Be with all the families that has lost love ones. God put your loving arms around them all.
Our birthdays are Lilly and Carter Holland on Jan. 25, Derek Holland Feb.2, Austin Gentry Feb. 3 ,Ciara Wilder on February 4 and Will Conner on Feb. 5. Happy birthday to all these and God Bless.
Dear God, Thank you Lord for loving us so much, and keeping us all safe.
Thank you God for sending bro. Frank and his family to our little church.
Be with our sick, shut ins, ones that have lost love ones, the homeless.
God be with all our soldiers , doctors and nurses keep them all safe. Thank you God for saving my soul, my kids and grands.God guide us in the way we should go in our lives. God we know you are still in control, and can take this virus away and heal all the sick heal our nation.
God we are praying for our new President that he will keep our nation like you want it to be safe for your people. God if he doesn't know You as his savior help him to know he needs you in his life and heart. And all the lost of the Congress let them all do your will. God give us all a good days rest and keep us safe.
In Jesus precious name Amen
God Bless our U S A