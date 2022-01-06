A cold Sunday morning, after being hot Saturday on New Year's day. Tonight it's sleet and some snow, Sunday afternoon.

Our SS lesson was in Luke 2:25-35.

Bro. Frank’s message was in Psalm 37:1- 17, Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity.

Open house at the parsonage will be on Jan.16, at 2 p.m., come out and check it out. They did a lot of work on it; so pretty.

Birthdays are Sheron Conner on Jan. 8, and Ron Davis on Jan. 9. Happy birthday and God Bless these.

Dear God, Thank you for all the love and keeping us safe each day.

Thank you for my salvation, my kids, and grands.

God be with our Nation and let it be whole again, let everyone love each other and love you.

God watch over our love ones all the sick, God let this old virus be gone and everyone well again.

Thank you for taking good care of all the doctors, nurses, police, firemen, they have jobs that are in danger a lot of the time. God watch over all our soilders here and over seas.

Be with the ones that are preaching your word, that everyone would have entirely life with you

God keep your loving arms around our Matthew in Oregon, keep him safe. We all love him so much, we are so proud of him doing your work.

God guilde us to do the right thing that you would have us to do.

God be with our president, guide him to do the right thing for your people and our Nation. If anyone in the White House doesn’t know you

as the Lord, let them want to be saved.

God keep Mr. Trump and his family safe.

In Jesus name, Amen

God Bless our USA

