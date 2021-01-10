What a beautiful Lord's day, we are so blessed to get to go back to the Lord's house today.
Wednesday night with Bro. Cobb from Center Hill Baptist church. He was in second Kings 25:30, "And his allowance was a continual allowance given him of the king a daily rate for every day, all the days of his life" and also in Luke 9.
Start the day with prayer. It isn't about us it is about God.
Our visiting preacher today was Bro. Tyler Horton abd his family.Bro. Tyler message was in Colossians 3: 1-4. "If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God."
The Lord has a purpose for us. Bro. Tyler ask how much time do we spend in God's word? Great message today Bro. Tyler.
This coming Sunday Jan.10, Bro. Frank Wilder will be preaching come out and joint us for church.
Our birthdays are Sheron Conner on Jan.8 and Ron Davis on Jan.9; happy birthday and God Bless.
Dear God,
Thank you for your awesome love you give to us each and every day, every hour and every minute.
God be with the families that have lost love ones, ones that are sick and hurting .God you thank for watching over us all, on the road and in our home's. Thank you God letting be able to go back to church and be safe.
God thank you for saving my soul and family and friends.God if anyone that isn't saved let them know they need you as there savior and Lord.
Be with all the kids , teachers and bus drivers watch over them all.God let this virus be over all the sick be well again.
Be with our church send the pastor you would have us to have.
Guide us that we do your will.
God let this election be made right.
God be with President Trump and his family keep safe and well.
Thank you God for loving us all so much, and keeping us safe.God i love you so much, just keep your loving arms around us all.
In Jesus name
Amen
God Bless our U S A