A cool Lord's day but warn inside.
Our SS lesson was in Job 11:13-16 , Job 23:8-12 and John 9:1-3.
Our choir sang "Wonderful Grace of Jesus.
Bro. Crawley's message was in Second Corinthians 4:1-7 and Second Corinthians 3:18, verse 1 Therefore seeing we love this ministry, as we have received mercy we faint not. verse 18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.
Let people see Jesus in you.
Billy Bailey joined our church today, glad to have him join us.
Ms. Elizabeth had a great birthday party Sunday at 2, with family and friends and came to celebrate with her.
Birthdays are Derek Holland on Feb.2, Austin Gentry on Feb. 3 and Will Conner on Feb.5. Happy birthday and God Bless these.
Dear God. Thank you for saving my soul and my family, for loving us so much.
God be with all the kids and teachers at school and on the bus keep them safe.
God let the ones lost see that they need to be saved before it is late.
Be with the ones that have lost loved ones and that are hurting, with the homeless.
God be with our pastor as he going through a lot with his ears he is going to the doctor , to see what is going on.
God watch over our President and his family and Congress, let Your will be done.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless America