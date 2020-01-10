A Beautiful Lord's day first Sunday of the New year of 2020.
Our Sunday school lesson was in Act 26: 2-5,12-18 and 24-26.
Our choir song "The Soild Rock.Our special was song by Malanda song " Come Morning, she has a beautiful voice we all love to hear her sing.
Bro. Crawley message was in Joshua 3: 1-5, verse 5 And Joshua said unto the people; Sanctify yourselves; for tomorrow the will do wonders among you.
We had the Lord's Supper today, first Sunday of the New year.
Remember the Chris Thompson family in your prayers on the loss of his mom.
Baby shower for Malanda Anderson Saturday Jan.18 at 2 p.m. at the Immanuel fellowship hall she is having a little girl.
Birthdays are Sheron Conner on Jan. 8, Ron Davis on Jan. 9 and Dana Davis on Jan 13, happy birthday and God Bless these.
Ms. Grace is still having therapy at Pontotoc old Graceland. I know she would love to have some company to drop in on her.
Dear God. Thank you God for all your love and keeping us safe in your arms.
God just watch over all my kids and grands and all my friends. God let the people that don't know you as there savior be saved before it is to late.
Be with the families that have lost loved ones just keep your loving arms around them all. Be with the kids and teachers as they sre going back to school this week, just watch over them.
Watch over the homeless and let them have a warm place to stay and food to eat.
God be with law enforcement, keep them safe. God watch over our President and his family. God let the people in Congress see the right thing to do for our country.
In Jesus name, Amen
God Bless America