Another beautiful Lord's day.
Our Sunday School lesson was in First Peter 3: 8-17.
Becky song our special to day, I Love to Tell the Story, beautiful song. One of Bro. Crawley favorite songs.
Bro. Crawley message was in Acts 20: 26-32, verse 31 Therefore watch, and remember, that by the space of three years I ceased not to warn every one night and day with tears.
Today was Bro. Crawley's last sermon at Immanuel, he has been with us 22 years.
He has been preaching over 50 years. He was in his teens when God called him to preach, he has pastored different churches . We will miss him , Ms Vicki and the girls, Becky and Jessica, when someone has been with you for 22 years it is just like one of your family ..I love my church family.
Thaxton Baptist Wednesday night Bible study Bro. Michael was in Galatians 1:1- 6.
New Harmony Baptist Wednesday night Bible study Bro. Kevin was in Ephesians 1:3.
Bro. David Clark will be bringing our message next Sunday.Come and join us.
Crissy is doing good blood pressure better just keep her and the babies in your prayers.
Birthdays are Frank Clayton on July 3 and Elaine on july 4 , happy birthday tthem and God bless.
Had a good turn out for the cook out for Bro. Crawley and family. We had lots of great food and good fellowship together. Grilled burgers, hot dogs and works. God watch over Bro. Crawley and his family, help in all they do.
Dear God.
Thank you for watching over us all and keeping us safe.God be with all our sick ones that have lost love one, God put your arms around them and help them get through all all the bad times.
God be with the kids since school will be starting soon, let it be safe for them and the teachers.
Thank you God for loving us so much and taking care of us so good.
God our prayers is for you to heal our nation and let the lost see they need you as their Saviour before it is to late. Let the ones that are not doing your will let them see they need to turn back to you God.Thank you God for my salvation and my kids and grands. Help us to your will that you would have us do.
God be with our President and his family keep them safe, help our President know what to do for your people God.
I love you God, keep your loving arms around my family.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA