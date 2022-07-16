Had a beautiful wedding, Ciara and Brody got married June 30 congratulations to you both.

Revival set for August with Bro. Philip Brock preaching and Selah Quartet singing.

Sunday July 3, Bro. Frank's message was in Deuteronomy 34:1-10. Moses was a servant of the Lord .

July 10, Bro. Frank's message was in John 8:37, 38, I know that ye are Abraham 's seed; but ye seek to kill me, because my word hath no place in you.

Dear God.

Thank you God for loving me so much.

Thank you God for for my salvation and all my family salvation.

God guide us all to do what you want us to do each day and tell others about your saving love.

Thank you God for watching over us all, keeping us safe from all harm.

God I love you so much, you are always me, you are my savior and friend.

God be with the lost of the world, let them see they need you as there Lord and savior.God watch over us, make our sick well.

God be with our military, missionary, police, doctors, nurses , firemen, just keep your loving arms around them all.

God be with our president let him do right for your people.

God be with all Congress, President and if any of them don't know you as there Lord and savior be saved before it is to late.

Thank you God for my family and friends, I love them all so much, just keep them all safe.

Thank you God for our pastor and family I pray they all be safe from all harm.

And let them know that we love them all so much.

God watch over our Matthew in Oregon Keep him safe, we all love him so much.

In Jesus name Amen

God Bless our USA

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus