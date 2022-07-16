A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Had a beautiful wedding, Ciara and Brody got married June 30 congratulations to you both.
Revival set for August with Bro. Philip Brock preaching and Selah Quartet singing.
Sunday July 3, Bro. Frank's message was in Deuteronomy 34:1-10. Moses was a servant of the Lord .
July 10, Bro. Frank's message was in John 8:37, 38, I know that ye are Abraham 's seed; but ye seek to kill me, because my word hath no place in you.
Dear God.
Thank you God for loving me so much.
Thank you God for for my salvation and all my family salvation.
God guide us all to do what you want us to do each day and tell others about your saving love.
Thank you God for watching over us all, keeping us safe from all harm.
God I love you so much, you are always me, you are my savior and friend.
God be with the lost of the world, let them see they need you as there Lord and savior.God watch over us, make our sick well.
God be with our military, missionary, police, doctors, nurses , firemen, just keep your loving arms around them all.
God be with our president let him do right for your people.
God be with all Congress, President and if any of them don't know you as there Lord and savior be saved before it is to late.
Thank you God for my family and friends, I love them all so much, just keep them all safe.
Thank you God for our pastor and family I pray they all be safe from all harm.
And let them know that we love them all so much.
God watch over our Matthew in Oregon Keep him safe, we all love him so much.
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
regina.butler@djournal.com
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 16, 2022 @ 5:58 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.