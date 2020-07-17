A nother beautiful Lord's day, with some good rain while we were in church.
Our Sunday School lesson was I Peter 5: 5b-11.
Bro. Clark brought our message today in Jude 17-25, verse 25, To the only wise God our Saviour be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now ever. Amen
I watched Bro. Kevin Williams from New Harmony Baptist, he was in Ephesians chapter 4.
Ciara Conner's family gave a graduation party at the fellowship hall Saturday, they had it decorated so pretty.
Sunday morning Immanuel gave a Bible to Ciara with all our blessing.
Bro. Tommy Inmon will be bringing our message this Sunday, on our count down for our 100th homcoming, coming up Sept 13.
Dear God,
We love you God, thank you for your love for us all the time.God make all the people the well that have this old virus.
God let everyone know that you are the only one that can get us all thew all the bad times and are always with us all the time.
God be with the ones that have lost loved ones, the ones that are hurting, homeless ones with no jobs. God be with teachers and kids that school will be starting back soon, let it be safe for them to go learn. I have grands kids oh dear God be them. Be with all my nieces and nephews as they go back just take care of them as only you can, God be with all the kids. God thank you for my salvation , my kids
and grands.
God be with the ones that don't know you as their Saviour and Lord before it is to late .
God be with the people that on trips Lord keep them safe and Lord bring them all home safe.
God be with all shut ins, it's hard for them that can't get out and not safe with virus every where. But God we know you are everywhere to keep us all safe. Just walk with us daily God you are strength and our hope and our saviour. We can't do any thing God without you.
God be with our President and his family, God help him to know what to do to get nation back in your will.
I love my Lord and God, thank You for loving me and my family and friends.
God if there is any one out there lost with out you God show them the way and let them listen to you God if they doing wrong and are not living for you, help them to know the truth. God I know you don't want any one to go to hell. But they just need to ask you to save them , all they have do is turn their hearts and lives over to you and you see them through any thing. In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA and get our Nation back to You.